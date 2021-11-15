Boothe Investment Group Inc. Has $13.31 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 209,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 7.3% of Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Boothe Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VXUS. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 48,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,632 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 52,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,337,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, SAM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,790,000.

Shares of VXUS stock opened at $66.18 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

