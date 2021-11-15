Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$51.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Boralex stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.99. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.43. Boralex has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $44.17.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Company Profile

Boralex, Inc engages in the developing and building renewable energy power facilities. It operates through the following business segments: Wind Power Stations, Hydroelectric Power Stations, Thermal Power Stations, and Solar Power Stations. The company was founded on November 9, 1982 and is headquartered in Kingsey Falls, Canada.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.