Boralex (TSE:BLX) Given a C$56.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Boralex (TSE:BLX) has been assigned a C$56.00 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 47.41% from the company’s previous close.

BLX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price target on shares of Boralex in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Boralex from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Boralex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Monday. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$46.55.

Shares of TSE:BLX traded down C$0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,461. Boralex has a one year low of C$33.92 and a one year high of C$56.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 146.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$38.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$37.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

