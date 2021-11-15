Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target Cut to C$51.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$52.25 to C$51.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 34.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLX. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a C$41.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Monday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$41.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$56.00 target price on Boralex and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Boralex in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.55.

Get Boralex alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$37.99. The stock had a trading volume of 101,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,461. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.12. Boralex has a 1-year low of C$33.92 and a 1-year high of C$56.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$37.96.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.