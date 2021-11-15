BOSAGORA Trading 15.8% Higher This Week (BOA)

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 15th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $77.36 million and $5.07 million worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000398 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00051305 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002688 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.62 or 0.00221404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00010902 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.73 or 0.00087124 BTC.

BOSAGORA is a coin. Its launch date was May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 303,595,031 coins. BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io . The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @BOSAGORA1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BOSAGORA focuses on establishing a decentralized blockchain platform that can implement a democratic decision-making process based on Trust Contracts and Congress Network. Based on Consensus Algorithm, BOSAGORA aims to develop and release an open membership program that any BOSAGORA user can participate, and decentralized node program that can be operated separately. Furthermore, it plans to develop Trust Contracts for users to experience BOSAGORA platform environment. “

