Boson Protocol (BOSON) Trading Up 26% This Week

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 15th. One Boson Protocol coin can now be purchased for $3.87 or 0.00006296 BTC on major exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market cap of $229.02 million and approximately $35.91 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded up 26% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Boson Protocol

BOSON is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

