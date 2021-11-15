Boson Protocol Hits 24 Hour Volume of $25.08 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (CURRENCY:BOSON) traded up 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 44.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.13 or 0.00006271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $244.47 million and approximately $25.08 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $236.74 or 0.00359411 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00011606 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009217 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001133 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00008491 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000011 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 59,179,122 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

