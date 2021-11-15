Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 233,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,771 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Brandywine Realty Trust worth $3,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $60,000.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.86.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $120.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 475.03%.

In other news, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Brandywine Realty Trust Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

