Bridge Protocol (BRDG) Market Cap Reaches $266,474.91

Bridge Protocol (CURRENCY:BRDG) traded up 64.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. Bridge Protocol has a market cap of $266,474.91 and approximately $385.00 worth of Bridge Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Bridge Protocol has traded up 18.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bridge Protocol

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) is a coin. Bridge Protocol’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,088,259 coins. Bridge Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@bridgeprotocol . Bridge Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BridgeProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bridge Protocol’s official website is www.bridgeprotocol.io . The Reddit community for Bridge Protocol is /r/iambridgeprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Protocol is a digitalization platform for sensitive personal information. A user can digitize their identity with the Bridge Passport; but that is only the beginning. Comprehensive compliance checks through trusted verifiers are creating a new standard in verification. “

Bridge Protocol Coin Trading

