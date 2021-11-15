Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bright Health Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.10. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

BHG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bright Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Bright Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Health Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.20.

Shares of NYSE BHG opened at $4.74 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.55. Bright Health Group has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.31).

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. StepStone Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $364,352,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Bright Health Group in the third quarter worth $48,000.

In other news, Director Adair Newhall acquired 16,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.32 per share, with a total value of $167,968.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre acquired 50,000 shares of Bright Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.58 per share, for a total transaction of $479,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 82,528 shares of company stock worth $813,551.

Bright Health Group, Inc, an integrated care delivery company, engages in the delivery and financing of health insurance plans in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The company offers individual and family, Medicare, and employers insurance plans. It also operates 28 managed and affiliated risk-bearing primary care clinics.

