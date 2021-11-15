Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 307 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $34,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 9,105 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,222,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,486,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total value of $4,748,998.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.12, for a total transaction of $2,401,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AVGO stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $563.90. 8,499 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,802,435. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $374.00 and a one year high of $566.49. The stock has a market cap of $232.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $511.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $484.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Broadcom from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $527.00 to $589.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $558.25.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

