Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,687 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO opened at $563.22 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $371.58 and a twelve month high of $565.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $511.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.25.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total transaction of $1,502,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $489.54 per share, for a total transaction of $74,410.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

