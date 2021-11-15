Brokerages Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $90.48 Million

Analysts expect Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to post $90.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $91.87 million and the lowest is $90.00 million. Ambarella reported sales of $56.09 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year sales of $327.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $324.42 million to $331.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $387.90 million, with estimates ranging from $374.70 million to $405.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ambarella.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 17.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMBA. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.50.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 736 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $97,475.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total value of $1,333,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,861,617.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock valued at $3,057,036 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Ambarella by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,205,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,484,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth $129,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella stock opened at $195.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.86 and a beta of 1.11. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $57.88 and a 52-week high of $207.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $165.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.66.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

