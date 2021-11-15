Brokerages Anticipate Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Americold Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.31. Americold Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Americold Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.16. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.34. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Americold Realty Trust.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COLD. Citigroup lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Americold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett bought 3,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,003,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 89,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,752 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers purchased a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,534,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Americold Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $29.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.33, a PEG ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.19. Americold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.88 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -293.32%.

Americold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

