Brokerages Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Post $0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.27. Corcept Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.20 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.86 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.88. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $1.03. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.17% and a return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $96.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORT. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $535,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 65,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,513.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $162,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,694 shares of company stock worth $2,310,721. Company insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 639.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 1,706.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CORT stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. Corcept Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $31.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.99.

Corcept Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of medications to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders. It focuses on the development of drugs for disorders that are associated with a steroid hormone called cortisol.

