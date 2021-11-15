Brokerages Anticipate Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.18 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) will post sales of $5.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Kala Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.26 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.50 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $2.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $19.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.00 million to $23.93 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $63.72 million, with estimates ranging from $36.20 million to $87.22 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kala Pharmaceuticals.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In other Kala Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 49,591 shares of company stock valued at $89,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.55% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $325,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 851.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 51,221 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 682,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,599,000 after acquiring an additional 80,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9,163 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALA opened at $2.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $134.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 6.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.91. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

