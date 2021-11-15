Brokerages Anticipate Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lannett’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.35). Lannett posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 500%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.02). Lannett had a negative net margin of 83.58% and a negative return on equity of 31.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of NYSE LCI traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,924. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett has a one year low of $2.03 and a one year high of $10.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.94.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lannett by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 34,157 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lannett by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,085,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,731,000 after buying an additional 136,993 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Lannett by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 21,486 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Lannett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

