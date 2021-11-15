Brokerages Anticipate MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MDU Resources Group’s earnings. MDU Resources Group posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that MDU Resources Group will report full-year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MDU Resources Group.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.14). MDU Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 7.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 45,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 16,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. 68.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MDU opened at $28.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.79. MDU Resources Group has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This is a boost from MDU Resources Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.50%.

MDU Resources Group Company Profile

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

