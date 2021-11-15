Brokerages Anticipate Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 29.62%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYBT. Zacks Investment Research cut Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In related news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total value of $590,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,746. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,297 shares of company stock worth $1,587,308 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp by 36.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Cpwm LLC acquired a new position in Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 48.09% of the company’s stock.

SYBT opened at $65.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.33. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

