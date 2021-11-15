Brokerages Anticipate The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to Post $2.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Estée Lauder Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73. Estée Lauder Companies posted earnings of $2.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Estée Lauder Companies will report full-year earnings of $7.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $7.75. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.05 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Estée Lauder Companies.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 17.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

EL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.18.

In other news, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 47,638 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $16,434,157.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,333 shares of company stock worth $95,829,034. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after buying an additional 6,621 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after acquiring an additional 215,993 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after acquiring an additional 11,450 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

EL traded up $1.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $348.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,001. Estée Lauder Companies has a twelve month low of $231.97 and a twelve month high of $353.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $324.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. This is a positive change from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.70%.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

