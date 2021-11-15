Brokerages Anticipate Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.51 Million

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) will announce sales of $177.51 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tilray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $182.28 million and the lowest is $172.50 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year sales of $737.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $703.70 million to $825.82 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $886.82 million, with estimates ranging from $791.00 million to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Tilray had a negative net margin of 83.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on TLRY shares. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Tilray in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tilray from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.80.

Tilray stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. Tilray has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 2.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 740.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Tilray by 2,868.9% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.04% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

