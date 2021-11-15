Brokerages Expect Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) to Post -$0.08 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Celsion Co. (NASDAQ:CLSN) will announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Celsion’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Celsion posted earnings per share of ($0.17) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Celsion will report full-year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.26). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Celsion.

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 50.81% and a negative net margin of 4,444.40%.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Celsion in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSN. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Celsion by 17,570.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,942,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931,202 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celsion by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,678,489 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 555,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Celsion during the 2nd quarter valued at about $431,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsion by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 270,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Celsion during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLSN opened at $0.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day moving average of $1.07. The company has a market cap of $72.54 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.88. Celsion has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $3.48.

About Celsion

Celsion Corp . is a clinical stage oncology drug company. It focuses on cancer treatments, including directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy and RNA-based therapies. The firm engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical products for cancer treatments. Its portfolio includes deoxyribonucleic acid-mediated immunotherapy and ribonucleic acid-based therapies.

