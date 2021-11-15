Brokerages Expect Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $329.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) will announce sales of $329.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gibraltar Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $329.80 million. Gibraltar Industries reported sales of $265.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Gibraltar Industries.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. Gibraltar Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $75.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.02. Gibraltar Industries has a 1 year low of $60.28 and a 1 year high of $103.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROCK. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

