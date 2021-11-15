Brokerages Expect Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) to Post $0.10 EPS

Brokerages predict that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) will announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Orion Energy Systems posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Orion Energy Systems will report full year earnings of $0.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.39. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Orion Energy Systems.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on OESX shares. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Shares of OESX stock opened at $4.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.57 million, a P/E ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.34. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OESX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $67,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $74,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $80,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Orion Energy Systems in the first quarter worth $87,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

Read More: Roth IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orion Energy Systems (OESX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.