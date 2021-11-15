Brokerages Expect SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) to Post $0.29 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.23. SFL posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SFL will report full year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. SFL had a positive return on equity of 11.11% and a negative net margin of 17.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of SFL stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,303,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.14 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.97. SFL has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $9.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. This is a positive change from SFL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. SFL’s payout ratio is -74.07%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 6.0% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.0% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 7.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,125 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 8.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SFL by 19.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 30.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

