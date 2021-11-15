Brokerages Expect Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) will announce $0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.63. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.85. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $588.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.03 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SQM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.71.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 2,133.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 8,557 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 143.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 21,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 18.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 114,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,068,000 after purchasing an additional 17,927 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 8.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SQM opened at $66.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.85. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $67.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.204 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.59%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

