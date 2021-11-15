Brokerages Expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to Announce -$0.04 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) to report earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Valens Semiconductor’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Valens Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Valens Semiconductor.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLN. Bank of America began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Valens Semiconductor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Valens Semiconductor stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 634,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 4.84% of Valens Semiconductor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Valens Semiconductor stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $12.19.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. is a provider of connectivity solutions for the audio-video and automotive markets. Valens Semiconductor Ltd., formerly known as PTK Acquisition Corp., is based in HOD HASHARON, Israel.

