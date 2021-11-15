Brokers Issue Forecasts for Lumen Technologies, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LUMN)

Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.95 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.74. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Get Lumen Technologies alerts:

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.11. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUMN. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of LUMN stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. Lumen Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $16.60. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -20.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.03%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -140.85%.

In other Lumen Technologies news, EVP Stacey W. Goff sold 128,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $1,821,202.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven T. Clontz acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LUMN. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048,140 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,037,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,956,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 1,724.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,143,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,210,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $274,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199,489 shares in the last quarter. 75.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Lumen Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumen Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.