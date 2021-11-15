Brokers Issue Forecasts for NXP Semiconductors’ Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NXP Semiconductors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the semiconductor provider will post earnings per share of $2.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.44. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.68 EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.84.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $217.82 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.50. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $145.66 and a 52-week high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.93 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

In other news, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 25,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $5,822,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,359 shares in the company, valued at $30,230,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 156,723 shares of company stock worth $35,219,787. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1,092.3% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 66.7% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 170 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

