Brokers Issue Forecasts for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RWEOY)

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Farman now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $1.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.62. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RWE Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RWEOY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RWE Aktiengesellschaft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Shares of RWEOY stock opened at $36.85 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $37.50. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $47.45.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%.

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

