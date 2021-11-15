Brokers Issue Forecasts for Selecta Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Selecta Biosciences in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.32) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Selecta Biosciences from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $3.64 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $5.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.19. The company has a market capitalization of $424.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Carsten Brunn sold 15,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $67,224.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy C. Barabe bought 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 190,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,052. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SELB. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 39.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. It produces the Synthetic Vaccine Particles (SVP) platform for immune tolerance and immune stimulation.

