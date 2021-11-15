Brokers Issue Forecasts for Seres Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MCRB. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.83.

MCRB opened at $7.72 on Monday. Seres Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 4.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.32 and a beta of 3.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.88.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.19. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 21.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 355.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 72,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 909,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,719,000 after acquiring an additional 164,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of biological drugs through microbiome therapeutics platform. Its product pipeline includes SER-109, SER-287, SER-301, and SER-401. The company was founded by Geoffrey von Maltzahn, David A. Berry, and Noubar B. Afeyan on October 18, 2010 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

