Brokers Offer Predictions for AppLovin Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:APP)

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for AppLovin in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.71.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP has been the subject of several other reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their price target on AppLovin from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AppLovin from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on AppLovin from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.71.

Shares of APP opened at $112.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. AppLovin has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $116.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.90% of the company’s stock.

In other AppLovin news, major shareholder John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,049,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,598,695.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 844,768 shares of company stock worth $77,003,802. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.