Brokers Offer Predictions for DexCom, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for DexCom in a research note issued on Friday, November 12th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on DexCom from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $574.44.

DXCM opened at $646.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 4.50. DexCom has a 1-year low of $311.01 and a 1-year high of $649.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $568.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $480.93.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of DexCom by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of DexCom by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 65 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of DexCom by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 69 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 95 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 5,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.78, for a total value of $3,060,327.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.34, for a total transaction of $3,866,031.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $20,130,040. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps.

