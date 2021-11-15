Brokers Offer Predictions for Doma Holdings Inc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:DOMA)

Doma Holdings Inc (NYSE:DOMA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Doma in a research report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein forecasts that the company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Doma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

DOMA has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on Doma in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Doma in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE:DOMA opened at $7.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.35. Doma has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $10.61.

Doma (NYSE:DOMA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $129.99 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DOMA. StepStone Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Doma during the third quarter valued at approximately $110,108,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $19,768,000. Castle Hook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $18,500,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $16,709,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Doma in the third quarter worth $10,581,000.

Doma Company Profile

Capitol Investment Corp. V entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Doma.

