Brokers Offer Predictions for Energizer Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) – Truist Securiti reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Energizer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Energizer’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Energizer from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Energizer from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.89.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $38.35 on Monday. Energizer has a 12-month low of $36.14 and a 12-month high of $52.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 1,537.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Energizer in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Energizer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Energizer during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting.

