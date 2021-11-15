Brokers Offer Predictions for Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOSE)

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.82) per share for the year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EOSE. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

EOSE opened at $10.65 on Monday. Eos Energy Enterprises has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $14.69. The stock has a market cap of $571.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.14.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $692,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 669,787 shares of company stock valued at $9,046,046 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

