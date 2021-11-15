Brokers Offer Predictions for Exagen Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XGN)

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) – KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Exagen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.67). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exagen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

Get Exagen alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

XGN stock opened at $12.87 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.26. Exagen has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $24.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.55 million, a PE ratio of -8.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 14.62 and a quick ratio of 15.07.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.04. Exagen had a negative net margin of 48.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Cowen AND Company LLC increased its holdings in Exagen by 90.7% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,384,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after buying an additional 658,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 124.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,779,000 after acquiring an additional 324,932 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Exagen by 25.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after acquiring an additional 106,908 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exagen by 130.4% during the third quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after acquiring an additional 221,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Exagen by 269.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 364,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 266,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Recommended Story: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.