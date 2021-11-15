Brokers Offer Predictions for F-star Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FSTX)

F-star Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSTX) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for F-star Therapeutics in a report released on Friday, November 12th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

F-star Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FSTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.18 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on F-star Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of F-star Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered F-star Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, F-star Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

Shares of FSTX stock opened at $6.36 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average of $7.27. F-star Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $15.50. The company has a quick ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 8.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $15,045,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,333.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in F-star Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $7,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 46.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 244,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in F-star Therapeutics by 1,159.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 442,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 407,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.92% of the company’s stock.

F-star Therapeutics Company Profile

F-star Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. It focuses on transforming the lives of patients with cancer through the development of tetravalent mAb2 bispecific antibodies. The firm’s product candidate, FS118, simultaneously targets two immune checkpoint receptors, LAG-3 and PD-L1, to directly address known tumor evasion pathways.

