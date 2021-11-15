Brokers Offer Predictions for Immunocore Holdings plc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Immunocore in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.96) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($4.29). Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Immunocore’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.15) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.84) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.81) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Immunocore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

NASDAQ:IMCR opened at $39.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49. Immunocore has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Immunocore by 245.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 335,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 238,286 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Immunocore in the 3rd quarter worth about $163,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Immunocore by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 184,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Immunocore by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 348,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,621,000 after purchasing an additional 28,562 shares in the last quarter. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunocore Company Profile

Immunocore Holdings Limited, a late-stage biotechnology company, develops immunotherapies for the treatment of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company's lead oncology therapeutic candidate is tebentafusp, which is in a randomized Phase III clinical trial in patients with previously untreated metastatic uveal melanoma, a cancer that has historically proven to be insensitive to other immunotherapies.

