Brokers Offer Predictions for Performant Financial Co.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) – Equities researchers at Colliers Securities issued their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Performant Financial in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser expects that the business services provider will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Performant Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $3.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $174.29 million, a P/E ratio of -44.14 and a beta of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.75. Performant Financial has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 471.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Performant Financial by 59.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 279,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 104,693 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 50.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem acquired 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $1,470,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 726,943 shares of company stock valued at $2,624,687. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

