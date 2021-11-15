Brokers Offer Predictions for TELA Bio, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:TELA)

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of TELA Bio in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone forecasts that the company will earn ($0.77) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for TELA Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TELA opened at $12.95 on Monday. TELA Bio has a 52 week low of $11.03 and a 52 week high of $18.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.93. The company has a market cap of $187.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 9.70 and a quick ratio of 9.08.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.05). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 77.45% and a negative net margin of 121.27%.

In other TELA Bio news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 2,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.42 per share, for a total transaction of $25,957.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 23,350 shares of company stock worth $290,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 65.8% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 401,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 159,530 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 20.7% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 440,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,096,000 after purchasing an additional 75,465 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 242.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 43,237 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TELA Bio by 90.4% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 41,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in TELA Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

