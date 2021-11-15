Brokers Set Expectations for Amicus Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.83) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.81). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Amicus Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS.

FOLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.11 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amicus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.30.

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.60 and a beta of 1.17. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.60 and a twelve month high of $25.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 84.62% and a negative net margin of 81.17%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $635,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $588,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 5.8% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,085,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,606,000 after acquiring an additional 36,310 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 27,739 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $332,868.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $47,190 and sold 141,311 shares valued at $1,591,871. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

