Brokers Set Expectations for CGI Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) – Investment analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of CGI in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Desjardins analyst K. Krishnaratne now anticipates that the technology company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.73. Desjardins has a “Buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GIB. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lifted their price objective on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.46.

GIB stock opened at $89.05 on Monday. CGI has a twelve month low of $67.91 and a twelve month high of $93.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CGI by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 326,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,548,000 after purchasing an additional 72,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 53,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,966,000 after acquiring an additional 97,984 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in CGI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,168,000 after acquiring an additional 66,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,452,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

