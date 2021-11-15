Brokers Set Expectations for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CHMI)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report issued on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.10. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 52.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE CHMI opened at $9.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market cap of $162.77 million, a PE ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.19. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $10.68.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 92,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 98,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.88%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 385.73%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.