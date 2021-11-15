Brokers Set Expectations for Clearside Biomedical, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLSD)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report released on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.42). Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

CLSD stock opened at $4.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.91. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.86 million, a PE ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.73.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Clearside Biomedical had a negative net margin of 652.60% and a negative return on equity of 161.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Bradford T. Whitmore sold 99,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $701,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,529,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,920,705.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 321,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,836 in the last three months. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLSD. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 364,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 38,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 87,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 105,110 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. 33.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

