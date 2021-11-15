Brokers Set Expectations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.32). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.43.

Shares of ZNTL stock opened at $77.54 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.85. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $87.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.82.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,088,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,152,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 44.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,826,000 after buying an additional 198,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.15, for a total value of $781,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,800 shares of company stock valued at $11,857,311. 21.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

