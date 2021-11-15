Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) PT Raised to $70.00

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from C$57.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE:BAM traded down $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.55. 52,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,450. Brookfield Asset Management has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $62.20. The firm has a market cap of $97.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.45). Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,539,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,376 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 59,789,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,864,610 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,949,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $864,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616,675 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management, Inc engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Real Estate, Renewable Power, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Residential Development, and Corporate Activities.

