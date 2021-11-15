Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) Stake Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 4,095.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237,552 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.14% of Brookfield Renewable worth $10,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BEPC. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 161.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $39.88 on Monday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $63.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.60 and a 200-day moving average of $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE:BEPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.3038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%.

BEPC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Renewable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Brookfield Renewable from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in North America, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,812 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

