BSC Station (BSCS) Market Cap Reaches $14.85 Million

BSC Station (CURRENCY:BSCS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 15th. During the last week, BSC Station has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One BSC Station coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000651 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BSC Station has a market capitalization of $14.85 million and $2.68 million worth of BSC Station was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00068549 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.45 or 0.00071931 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.44 or 0.00094565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,816.95 or 1.00026936 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,326.29 or 0.07000442 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About BSC Station

BSC Station’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,903,908 coins. BSC Station’s official Twitter account is @bscstation

Buying and Selling BSC Station

